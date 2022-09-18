Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

