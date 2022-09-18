Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

