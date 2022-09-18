Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $156.34 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

