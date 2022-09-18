Gradient Investments LLC Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.92.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $240.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

