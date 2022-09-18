Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 124.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 466,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 258,475 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 214.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

