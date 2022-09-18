Gradient Investments LLC Sells 63,367 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,367 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 456,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.