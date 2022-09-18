Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 13.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $42,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $166.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $201.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.