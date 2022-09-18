Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $42,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $166.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $201.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

