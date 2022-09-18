Gradient Investments LLC Has $77.47 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,441 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $77,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.