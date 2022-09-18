180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 492,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. HSBC increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

