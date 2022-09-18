180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,671 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PCAR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

