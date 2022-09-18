Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

