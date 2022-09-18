State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

