Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

