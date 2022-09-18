Old Port Advisors Has $319,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 88,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.