State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

