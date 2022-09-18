Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.35.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.