Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

