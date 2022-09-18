State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 15,312 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $59,258,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

