State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 810 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

