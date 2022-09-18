Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

