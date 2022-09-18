Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

