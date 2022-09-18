Covington Capital Management Invests $857,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 212.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFL opened at $8.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.