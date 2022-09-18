Covington Capital Management Invests $857,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 212.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE EFL opened at $8.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
