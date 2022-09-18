Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

