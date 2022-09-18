Covington Capital Management Buys 4,497 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

