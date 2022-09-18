Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CF Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

