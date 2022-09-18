NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,574,000 after buying an additional 164,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,492,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,249,000 after buying an additional 1,252,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.99 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

