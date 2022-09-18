DnB Asset Management AS Sells 8,829 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

