Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after buying an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

