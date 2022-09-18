DnB Asset Management AS Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $526.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

