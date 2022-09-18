Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 28,533 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

