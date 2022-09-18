Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.78. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.