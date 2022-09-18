DnB Asset Management AS Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $226.86.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

