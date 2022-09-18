DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,018 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 91,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

