NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 90.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 51,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 219,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.