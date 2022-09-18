NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 90.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 51,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 219,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.
Insider Activity
Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.