Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

