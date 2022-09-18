Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

