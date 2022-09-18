Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

