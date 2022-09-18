State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,120 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hess by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hess by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Performance

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of HES opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

