Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 308.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 460.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

