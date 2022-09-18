L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average is $239.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

