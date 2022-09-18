Stonnington Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.53 and a 200-day moving average of $315.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

