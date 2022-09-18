Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

