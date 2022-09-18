Stonnington Group LLC Has $580,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in General Motors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

