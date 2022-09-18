Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.94.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

