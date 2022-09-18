Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $331.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $322.88 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

