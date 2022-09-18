Stonnington Group LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %

AJG opened at $179.45 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.