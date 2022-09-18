Bremer Bank National Association Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Catalent were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $89.94 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

