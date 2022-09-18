Covington Capital Management Sells 810 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

