Covington Capital Management Purchases 23,470 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

